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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governor, CM Sukhu offer tributes to Virbhadra on birth anniv

Himachal Governor, CM Sukhu offer tributes to Virbhadra on birth anniv

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A boxing event held on the birth anniversary of former CM late Virbhadra Singh at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid rich tributes to late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary here today. Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, state Congress chief Vinay Kumar, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and former HPCC chief Pratibha Singh were among other leaders who offered their tributes to the late leader.

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On the occasion, Sukhu said that Virbhadra Singh made a massive contribution to the development of state and we all must take a leaf out of his book and work for the development of the state.

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The Governor, meanwhile, said that Virbhadra Singh made an incomparable contribution to the creation and development of modern Himachal. “As a result of his visionary thinking, strong leadership and public welfare policies, Himachal has today established itself as one of the leading states in the country in various areas of development,” the Governor said.

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The Governor said his long and successful tenure as Chief Minister steered the state in a new direction. He further said that Singh’s public life, leadership and commitment to public service are an inspiration to all. “A true tribute to him will be to imbibe his ideals in our own lives,” the Governor said. Pathania said Himachal was fortunate to have Virbhadra Singh lead the state for 22 years.

To mark his birth anniversary, a boxing event was held in Shimla on Tuesday evening.

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