Himachal Governor confers state awards on 32 teachers

Governor Kavinder Gupta conferred state awards on 32 teachers at a Teachers’ Day function held at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla on Saturday. He congratulated the award-winning teachers and said that teachers, parents and students all had an important role to play in strengthening the education system. “Teachers should be sensitive towards their responsibility of imparting education and values, as only then can the process of teaching and learning become truly effective,” he added.

The Governor paid tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a former President, eminent educationist and philosopher, on his birth anniversary. He said, “Teachers play a vital role in shaping not only the future of students but also that of the nation. A teacher builds values, character and confidence and gives direction to the lives of students. The future of any nation takes shape in its classrooms, and teachers are the ones who shape it.”

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said, “Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in education and has attained full literacy.” He listed around 9,000 appointments in the Education Department, introduction of English as a medium of instruction from Class I, rationalisation to address the shortage of staff, resource sharing, exposure visits for teachers as the key initiatives taken by the Congress government to improve the standard of education in the state.

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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani suggested that the success stories of the teachers winning the state and national awards be documented and shared to inspire their compatriots and those who want to become teachers. He congratulated the award-winning teachers and said that they had discharged their duties with dedication and commitment and had often gone beyond their prescribed responsibilities to bring positive changes in the lives of children.

Selection committee must have done its job properly: Gupta

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The Governor while responding to a complaint by some teachers that the selection criteria for choosing the awardees had been violated, said that the awardees had been chosen through a three-step process and the selection committee must have done its job properly.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur also concurred with the Governor's view.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary (Education), said that classroom teaching was not the sole criterion for giving the awards. The overall contribution to improving the quality of education, impact on students, and how well the government's programmes were implemented were also considered.

List of awardees

General Award category: Tilak Raj (lecturer, Kangra); Ajay Kumar (lecturer, Kinnaur); Kiran Kumar (Drawing Master, Kinnaur); Rakesh Kumar (DPE, Kinnaur); Sanjay Kumar Negi (JBT, Kinnaur); Manoj Kumar (JBT, Kinnaur); Inder Prakash (JBT, Kinnaur); Jagdish Kumar (DPE, Bilaspur); Rohan Lal (DPE, Mandi); Rakesh Singh (PET, Hamirpur); Purnima Kumari (TGT, Hamirpur); Khechok Jangpo (TGT, Lahaul-Spiti); Chaman Lal (JBT, Shimla); Lokinder Singh (CHT, Shimla) and Srishti Sharma (JBT, Sirmaur)

Special Award category: Roshni Devi (CHT, Solan); Sarika Ahuja (principal, Shimla); Balwant Jhouta (Lecturer, Shimla) and Virender Chauhan (principal, Shimla); Sneh Lata (lecturer, Bilaspur) and Lalit Kumar (lecturer, Mandi)

College faculty: Pankaj Basotiya (principal, Government College, Rampur); Harbans Lal Sharma (principal, Government College, Jukhala, Bilaspur); Samjeet Singh Thakur (AP, Hamirpur); Prashant Raman Ravi (AP Hindi, Chamba) and Ravi Kant (AP, Hamirpur)

Technical Education: Vivek Kumar Sharma, Ritesh Kaundal, Pohlo Ram, Ravi Dutt and Subhash Chand

JBT teacher Shashi Pal, a recipient of the National Teachers’ Award last year, was also conferred the State Teacher Award.