Himachal Governor gives awards to students

Shashwat Sharma and Achyut Krishna, students of Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, were awarded for their performance in the state-level exam of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a function held here today. Naina Lakhanpal, principal of the school, said Shashwat Sharma participated at the national level and was honoured by the Governor with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and Achyut Krishna bagged second prize. He was given a cash prize of Rs. 3000. The coordinating teacher, Navita Sharma, was awarded an appreciation certificate by the Governor. The school management had congratulated the winners and their parents for the achievements.

Investiture ceremony held

The investiture ceremony marking the formation of the new student council for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at Ivy International School, Shimla. The proceedings of the ceremony began with a rendition of school anthem, followed by a march past by all four clans — Bavarians, Spartans, Utopians and Venetians. The function was presided over by Rajesh Sharma, Director, Youth Services and Sports, Himachal Pradesh. The chief guest exhorted members of the student council to understand the importance of opportunity given to them and to acquire the skills to transform themselves into responsible citizens.

Farewell party for Class XII students

A farewell party was organised for the outgoing Class XII students of DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Nadaun. Divyansh and Archita were declared Mr and Miss DAV, respectively, while Arush and Venus were selected Mr and Miss Farewell. Yatin and Anju were given the Mr and Miss personality titles. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana conveyed his best wishes for their success and bright future ahead.