Himachal Governor, ‘Great Khali’ discuss promotion of sports in state

Saying that Himachal Pradesh has immense potential in sports, particularly given the enthusiasm and talent among its youth, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday stressed the need to encourage young sportspersons from the state to compete at national and international levels.

He was speaking during a meeting with renowned wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great Khali’, who called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

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The Governor welcomed Rana and praised his remarkable journey from Himachal Pradesh to the international wrestling arena. He said Rana’s achievements had brought recognition to Himachal Pradesh and India at the global level, and inspired generations of young people to pursue their dreams with determination, discipline and hard work.

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During the interaction, the Governor and Rana discussed various issues related to sports, youth empowerment and the promotion of sporting talent in Himachal Pradesh.

Rana shared his professional wrestling experiences and spoke about his efforts to promote sports and encourage the younger generation.

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The Governor said there was a need to provide young people with greater opportunities, proper guidance and suitable platforms to showcase their abilities in different sporting disciplines.

He congratulated Rana on his achievements and conveyed his best wishes for his future endeavours in the fields of sports and youth development.