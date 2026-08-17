Himachal Governor Gupta, CM Sukhu pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan and at The Ridge.

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Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a great leader, an outstanding parliamentarian and a respected statesman, the Governor said his contribution to the country would always be remembered. He said Vajpayee’s life and leadership continued to inspire people across generations. He said that Vajpayee was respected across political parties for his simplicity, powerful speeches and commitment to democracy and good governance. “He always placed the interests of the nation above political considerations and worked for the country’s development, social welfare and unity,” said the Governor.

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The Governor further remarked that Vajpayee’s abiding conviction was that India’s progress must be anchored in democratic values, good governance and the empowerment of every section of society, and that his vision of a strong, self-reliant and developed nation remains deeply relevant to India’s continuing journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

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Recalling Vajpayee’s special bond with Himachal Pradesh, Gupta said the former Prime Minister considered the state his own.

The CM also said that Vajpayee had a special attachment with Himachal Pradesh. “He used to visit his residence in Manali from time to time. Vajpayee believed in a politics of taking everyone along, a quality that is rarely seen in the present times. The country and the state will always remember him for his services and valuable contribution to the nation,” he added.