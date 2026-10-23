Himachal Governor hails NCC for shaping disciplined, patriotic youth

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a Sarv Dharam Sthal (multi-faith prayer centre) at the headquarters of the 2 Himachal Pradesh NCC Battalion in Mandi and presented a commendation award to the unit for its outstanding achievements. Lady Governor Bindu Gupta was also present.

Addressing NCC cadets and officials, the Governor said the National Cadet Corps played a vital role in shaping young people into disciplined, responsible and socially conscious citizens. Functioning under the Ministry of Defence, the organisation promotes character, leadership, national integration and selfless service.

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Highlighting the NCC motto, ‘Unity and Discipline’, Gupta said it represented a way of life. Unity taught respect for diversity, while discipline encouraged commitment to duty. Together, these values contributed to individual growth and national progress, he said.

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Recalling his own association with the NCC, the Governor said he had been a cadet and had visited Palampur for training. He said NCC training instilled patriotism, dedication and a spirit of sacrifice among youth from an early age.

Referring to the Agniveer scheme, Gupta said it aimed to prepare young people for service in national defence. He added that the NCC and Home Guards played important roles in fulfilling national responsibilities during peace and wartime. Gupta commended the 2 Himachal Pradesh NCC Battalion for being adjudged the best unit under the NCC Directorate last year. He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated Sarv Dharam Sthal would promote religious harmony, mutual respect and unity among cadets.

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He also lauded 28 girl cadets who undertook a 22-day trekking expedition across Parang La from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir during August and September 2026.