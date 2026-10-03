Himachal Governor inaugurates natural therapy centre at Solan

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday inaugurated a natural therapy centre at Madhav Srishti Bahu-Aayami Shikshan Sansthan, run by Vidya Bharati Himachal, at Gan Ki Ser in Solan district.

The Governor congratulated the Himachal Shiksha Samiti, Vidya Bharati and all associated workers and said the occasion, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, provided an opportunity to recall his ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, self-reliance and service to the last person. He added that for Gandhi, service was not merely an activity undertaken on special occasions but a way of life. The Governor also honoured Vinod Bhardwaj, author of ‘Gandhi in Shimla’, for researching and documenting important historical aspects of Gandhi’s visit to the state.

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The Governor said education should go beyond knowledge and employment and should develop character, discipline, self-confidence, national consciousness and a spirit of service among children. He said 178 Saraswati Vidya Mandirs were being run in Himachal Pradesh by Himachal Shiksha Samiti under the guidance of Vidya Bharati.

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He appreciated Madhav Srishti Parisar for bringing education, health, yoga, cow conservation, medicinal plants and skill development together. He said that the Madhav Gaushala was contributing to the conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds of cattle, while cow-based products could also support self-reliance and the rural economy.

About the Madhav Yog Ashram, the Governor said yoga represented India’s rich tradition of promoting a healthy and balanced way of life. He appreciated the efforts of Srinivas Murthy, founder of Yoga Bharati Himachal Pradesh, and said yoga, pranayama and meditation had become increasingly important in today’s stressful lifestyle. He also appreciated Madhav Vanaspati Vihar as an initiative aimed at preserving traditional knowledge of medicinal plants.

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He urged the youth to make yoga and sports an integral part of their lives along with education, stressing that a healthy body, a healthy mind and strong character were the foundations of a strong society.

Earlier, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Mahamantri Desh Raj welcomed the Governor and said Vidya Bharati was providing quality education through Saraswati Vidya Mandirs while focusing on moral education and the spirit of national service along with modern education.

Founder of Yoga Bharati Himachal Pradesh Srinivas Murthy highlighted the importance of yoga in daily life and gave details of the centre.