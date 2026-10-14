Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta calls for collective effort to preserve state’s heritage

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday called for collective efforts to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural resources and traditional way of life.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Mukhautasur’, a two-day theatre festival based on the novel ‘Hidimb’ by renowned author SR Harnot, at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The play carries a strong message on the need to protect the environment, folk culture, mountains and rivers from growing commercial and selfish interests.

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The Governor appreciated the artistes and director Krish Bharti for presenting a socially relevant production rooted in Himachal’s cultural ethos. He said the play went beyond the story of Mata Hidimba and reflected the challenges confronting Himalayan society, including environmental degradation, erosion of cultural values and the growing menace of drug abuse among youth.

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He particularly appreciated the use of Himachal’s folk songs, local dialects and traditional cultural elements in the production, saying they gave the play its distinctive identity and connected it deeply with the soil and people of the state.

Himachal Pradesh should not be viewed merely as a tourism destination, he said, stressing the need to protect its forests, mountains and rivers while also preserving its traditional dialects, folk traditions, festivals and musical instruments.

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The Governor appealed to people to speak their local languages at home, celebrate traditional festivals with pride and connect the younger generation with Himachal’s rich cultural heritage.