DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta calls for collective effort to preserve state’s heritage

Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta calls for collective effort to preserve state’s heritage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Kavinder Gupta at the inauguration of a theatre festival.
Advertisement

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday called for collective efforts to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural resources and traditional way of life.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Mukhautasur’, a two-day theatre festival based on the novel ‘Hidimb’ by renowned author SR Harnot, at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The play carries a strong message on the need to protect the environment, folk culture, mountains and rivers from growing commercial and selfish interests.

Advertisement

The Governor appreciated the artistes and director Krish Bharti for presenting a socially relevant production rooted in Himachal’s cultural ethos. He said the play went beyond the story of Mata Hidimba and reflected the challenges confronting Himalayan society, including environmental degradation, erosion of cultural values and the growing menace of drug abuse among youth.

Advertisement

He particularly appreciated the use of Himachal’s folk songs, local dialects and traditional cultural elements in the production, saying they gave the play its distinctive identity and connected it deeply with the soil and people of the state.

Himachal Pradesh should not be viewed merely as a tourism destination, he said, stressing the need to protect its forests, mountains and rivers while also preserving its traditional dialects, folk traditions, festivals and musical instruments.

Advertisement

The Governor appealed to people to speak their local languages at home, celebrate traditional festivals with pride and connect the younger generation with Himachal’s rich cultural heritage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts