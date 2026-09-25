Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta inspects Bilaspur four-laning work ahead of President’s visit

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India briefed the Governor on the overall progress of the four-laning project, which involves upgrading the existing road from Kalar Bala village to Nauni Chowk on NH-205, covering 17.450 km.

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The officials apprised the Governor of the work completed so far, ongoing construction activities and the proposed timeline for completion. They informed him that the project was scheduled to be completed by September 2027.

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They also briefed him on the arrangements being made to facilitate smooth connectivity and traffic movement in the vicinity of AIIMS-Bilaspur during the President’s forthcoming visit.

The Governor stressed the need to ensure smooth, safe and regulated traffic movement during the President’s visit while ensuring minimum inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

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He underscored that development and infrastructure works should be carried out with due regard to public convenience, road safety and the requirements of important national and state-level visits.