Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta to confer degrees on 206 at IIIT-Una convocation today

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, is set to hold its eighth convocation on September 3 (Thursday), during which Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta will confer degrees on 206 students, including 17 MTech students.

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Addressing mediapersons, IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur said the graduating students included the first-ever batch of the MTech (computer science and engineering – data science) course, marking an important milestone in the institute’s expanding academic journey and its growing focus on emerging areas of technology.

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Gaur said the graduating BTech batch had recorded an impressive 95.86 per cent placement rate during the 2025-26 placement season. Of the 169 students who appeared for campus placements, 162 secured jobs, with more than 70 recruiters participating in the recruitment process.

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The highest package offered to a student was Rs 53.6 lakh per annum, while the average package stood at Rs 13.46 lakh per annum, he said.

Students secured opportunities in software engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, analytics, fintech, semiconductor technology and product development.

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He added that the first MTech (CSE – data science) batch, comprising 17 students admitted through GATE, had also recorded diverse professional and academic outcomes. Students secured placements with organisations including Deloitte, Infosys, Intellipaat, NxtWave and PGIMER, Chandigarh, while several graduates opted to pursue higher studies and research at premier institutions, he said. Speaking about IIIT-Una’s achievements, Gaur said the institute had continued to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem, with four patents filed or granted during the year. It undertook sponsored, collaborative and consultancy projects with a combined value of more than Rs 3.74 crore, he added. He said research activity covered areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductor technologies, wireless communication, healthcare, cyber security, quantum computing and environmental technologies.

He added that a major institutional milestone during the year was the establishment of the Venture, Entrepreneurship and Technology (VENT) Foundation, a Section 8 company incorporated on June 17. VENT served as IIIT-Una’s dedicated innovation and incubation platform, supporting technology-driven entrepreneurship, start-up incubation, mentorship, intellectual property, technology commercialisation and industry collaboration, he said. The foundation currently supported five registered start-ups, he said.

Lok Sabha MP Anurag Singh Thakur and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar will be the guests of honour at the convocation.