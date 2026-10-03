Himachal Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

“Mahatma Gandhi is an ideal, a source of inspiration and a guide for us. His teachings continue to remain relevant even today,” he said. He also paid homage to all freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices contributed to India’s Independence.

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The Governor also visited an exhibition on the life and journey of Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ridge. He distributed heaters provided by Maitri Sanstha among sanitation workers.

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Later, the Governor visited the CTO to pay homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the nation’s progress. He said that Shastri had set high standards of integrity, simplicity and probity in public life. “He established high standards of cleanliness and probity in politics. In the present times, political leaders need to draw inspiration from his life and values,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former MP Pratibha Singh and Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan were also present on the occasion.