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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Himachal Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Shimla on Friday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge in Shimla on Friday. He said that Mahatma Gandhi, through his struggle and the power of Satyagraha, had played a historic role in India’s freedom movement and dedicated his entire life to the service of society. He united people belonging to different sections of society in the freedom struggle and the nation would always remember his contribution, he added.

“Mahatma Gandhi is an ideal, a source of inspiration and a guide for us. His teachings continue to remain relevant even today,” he said. He also paid homage to all freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices contributed to India’s Independence.

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The Governor also visited an exhibition on the life and journey of Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ridge. He distributed heaters provided by Maitri Sanstha among sanitation workers.

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Later, the Governor visited the CTO to pay homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the nation’s progress. He said that Shastri had set high standards of integrity, simplicity and probity in public life. “He established high standards of cleanliness and probity in politics. In the present times, political leaders need to draw inspiration from his life and values,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former MP Pratibha Singh and Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

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