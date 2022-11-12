Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates Lavi fair

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today inaugurated the International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

Arlekar appealed to the people of the state to also ensure their participation in the ‘festival of democracy’ by casting their vote, tomorrow. He said, “Every single vote strengthens the democracy, so ensure your participation for a successful democracy.”

He said the four-day fair was not only a commercial festival, but also a symbol of cultural richness of Himachal Pradesh. He said every effort should be made to preserve cultural heritage and restore the old glory of traditional fairs and festivals.

He lauded the efforts of the organisers for making sincere efforts to carry forward the rich traditions of the Lavi fair. “The woollens, dry fruits and other traditional crafts and products exhibited in the market are unique. The fair provides a good opportunity for their promotion and sale and benefits the traditional craftsmen and farmers,” he said.

He also inaugurated the ‘Kinnauri market’ and exhibition put up by various organisations.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee, Aditya Negi, spoke about various activities to be held during the fair. A cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.