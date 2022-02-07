Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visits War Memorial in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 6

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today visited War Memorial here and paid floral tributes to the 163 brave martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country. He remembered the martyrs by lighting the Amar Jawan Jyoti. This is the first time that a Governor of Himachal Pradesh visited the Shahid Samarak at Dharamsala.

Governor Vishwanath Arlekar pays tributes to martyrs. Tribune photo: Kamaljeet

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Himachal Pradesh is known as Veer Bhoomi. “Coming here, it becomes clear that the brave soldiers of Himachal have made the supreme sacrifice while showing exemplary valour to protect the boundaries of the country”, he added.

He said in the 1962 Sino-Indian war, 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil war, brave

soldiers of Himachal showed indomitable courage and bravery. He said the country’s first Param Vir Chakra was given to Major Somnath of Himachal Pradesh.

“War Memorial is an inspiration to all and the generations to come. It has all the necessary information about our war heroes”, said Arlekar. He said that he was fortune that he got the opportunity to come here.

On this occasion, the Governor interacted with the officials of Himachal Pradesh War Memorial Development Society, Dharamsala and shared his views with them. The president of the Society, Col Dadhwal apprised the Governor about the activities of the society. He informed him about Shahid Samarak and the War Museum.

The Governor also visited the War Museum. The information about the wars from the Mahabharata period till now has been displayed in the memorial so that the youth are apprised of the methods of fighting the war in earlier times. The Governor inquired about the biographies of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra winners including the Victoria Cross winners displayed in the museum

Local MLA Vishal Nehria was also present on the occasion. Earlier, on his arrival at Gaggal Airport, the district administration officers welcomed the Governor.