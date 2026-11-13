Himachal Governor reviews functioning of Nathpa Jhakri power station

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday visited the 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS), operated by SJVN Limited, and reviewed its functioning, power generation and contribution to the country’s energy security.

Chief General Manager and Head of Project Rajeev Kapoor briefed the Governor on the project’s generation capacity, operational achievements and technological advancements. He also highlighted the growing indigenous manufacturing of critical components and sophisticated equipment used in hydropower projects, which were earlier imported from abroad.

Expressing satisfaction over the development, Gupta said India was making significant strides in indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the country’s growing capacity to manufacture advanced equipment reflected its resolve to reduce import dependence and achieve technological self-reliance.

Describing hydropower as a key pillar of India’s clean energy future, the Governor said Himachal Pradesh had immense potential to strengthen national energy security while promoting sustainable development and economic growth.

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He said projects such as Nathpa Jhakri were playing an important role in meeting the country’s growing energy requirements and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Gupta appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the NJHPS team in maintaining operational excellence. He also stressed the importance of technological innovation, workplace safety and environmental protection.