Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla turns 71

Shimla, April 1
People from all walks of life extended good wishes to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on his 71st birthday here today. He celebrated his birthday by planting saplings of Parijat and other varieties at the Raj Bhavan.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wished the Governor a healthy and long life. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla was also present. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Shimla MLA Harish Janartha accompanied the Chief Minister. Senior officials also greeted the Governor.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and Union and state ministers also greeted the Governor over phone. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur called on him.
