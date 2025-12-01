Himachal Governor urges young auditors to see CAG as instrument of systemic reform

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday described the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India as a vital constitutional authority entrusted with safeguarding public resources and ensuring financial accountability in public administration. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of officer trainees of the 2025 batch of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS), along with officers from Bhutan and the Maldives, at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Yarrows, Shimla.

Emphasising the constitutional stature of the CAG, the Governor noted that the institution has been regarded as one of the most important constitutional offices since the framing of the Constitution. Its independence and credibility, he said, form the backbone of transparent governance and democratic oversight of public finances. He urged the young officers to maintain continuous engagement with stakeholders and work towards strengthening financial accountability and reporting mechanisms, particularly at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the international standing of the CAG of India, Shukla observed that the institution’s role in auditing major global bodies such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation reflects India’s growing credibility and soft power on the world stage. “Your responsibility extends far beyond financial scrutiny. Every audit you undertake has the potential to trigger systemic improvement, reinforce governance structures and enhance the quality of public service delivery,” he remarked.

Recalling the rich legacy of the NAAA since its establishment in 1950, the Governor said the academy has played a pivotal role in promoting financial discipline, transparency and good governance in the country. He described it as a matter of pride for the trainee officers to receive their professional grounding from such a prestigious institution. Stressing the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing world, Shukla underlined that knowledge and adaptability are essential for professional excellence in the 21st century. He pointed to the expanding role of technology in modern auditing and encouraged officers to harness advanced analytical tools to make audits more effective, focused and outcome-oriented.

On the ethical dimension of public service, the Governor said true fulfilment lies in serving the poor and the marginalised with empathy and sensitivity. By upholding integrity, compassion and professional competence, he said, officers would not only strengthen the audit and accounts system but also contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Director-General of NAAA, S Alok, advised the trainees to work with discipline and dedication, reminding them that the nation has high expectations from the service.