Himachal Governor visits Red Cross Bhavan

Shimla, February 19
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is also the president of the State Red Cross Society, visited the Red Cross Bhavan today, along with his wife Janaki Shukla.
The Governor directed to further expand the activities of the Red Cross. He said the Red Cross was making a valuable contribution to the service of the suffering humanity. “More people should be associated with the society so that help could be provided to the downtrodden and deserving people,” he said.
