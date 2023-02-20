Himachal Govt adopted 6k orphan kids: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Una, February 19

The state government has adopted 6,000 destitute and orphaned children, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here today. He was speaking at the 49th annual function of a non-governmental organization (NGO), Himotkarsh Parishad.

He said the government was committed to providing these children free boarding, lodging and education facilities to enable them to grow up with dignity and become good citizens.

He said the state government would not procure diesel buses henceforth and the first fleet of 19 electric buses had already been inducted into the HRTC. As many as 300 new electric buses would be inducted into the HRTC and electric vehicle charging stations were being set up in different parts of the state, he added.

Agnihotri said orders had been issued to probe the complaints of irregularities in the registration of vehicles in the Transport Department.

He also honoured several people for their contributions in different field — Dr Sushil Chaudhary, Chairman of Eye Care Hospital, Noida; DIG Vimukt Ranjan; Navneet Sharma, journalist, Dainik Jagaran; Dr Ravinder Vatsayan, an Ayurvedic Doctor from Ludhiana; and Vishal Bhardwaj, an international kabaddi player.