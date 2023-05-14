 Himachal govt aims at bringing Rs 20,000 crore investment, creating industry-friendly environment: CM Sukhu : The Tribune India

Himachal govt aims at bringing Rs 20,000 crore investment, creating industry-friendly environment: CM Sukhu

Will help in providing direct employment to about 40,000 persons and indirect employment to about 50,000

Himachal govt aims at bringing Rs 20,000 crore investment, creating industry-friendly environment: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. ANI File



PTI

Shimla, May 14

Creating an industry-friendly environment in Himachal Pradesh is the topmost priority of the state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

The government is aiming to bring an investment of about Rs 20,000 crore in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction and housing with the potential of providing direct employment to about 40,000 persons and indirect employment to about 50,000, he said in a statement here.

To develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite investment destination of the country, several new policies have been adopted by the state government, such as providing various incentives like cheaper power, easier credit facilities through the State Finance Corporation and the nationalised banks for establishing new industries, he added.

The land is also being made available on a low-rate lease basis, and new industries are exempted from sales or purchase tax. Concessions are being provided on charges for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state, besides the provision of other marginal benefits, he said in the statement.

Financial assistance will be given for machinery and equipment in dental clinics, purchase of e-taxi, installation of solar power projects up to 1 MW and fisheries projects along with other enterprises under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana. A subsidy of 50 per cent will be provided uniformly to all eligible sections on the purchase of e-taxi.

The chief minister said 99 per cent of enterprises established in the state come under the Micro, Small and Medium category. The Industries Department will conduct a detailed survey of these enterprises for identifying their problems and apt redressal. Unity Mall will be established in the state for promoting the ‘One District, One Product’ concept.

The state government is considering abolishing the compulsion of the Essentiality Certificate required from the industrialists to increase industrial investment in Himachal. The provision in this respect will be made in the New Industrial Policy, Sukhu added.

In addition, the Bureau of Investment Promotion is being set up in the Industries Department, which will replace the existing single window system. This Bureau will facilitate the potential investors to get all clearances under a single roof.

The state government will also look into the issue of delay in obtaining permissions under Section-118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. Better infrastructure will be created in major industrial areas of the state to facilitate the industrialists and power supply in all the industrial areas will be strengthened and upgraded to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industries, the chief minister said.  

 

 

 

#Environment #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

2
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

4
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

5
Trending

Netizens aptly school man who calls ‘awkward’ the act of couple sitting together in Delhi Metro, rebuke him for sharing their video

6
Nation

Huge haul: 2,500-kg drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy on India's west coast; suspected Pak national held

7
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

8
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

9
Entertainment

Watch: Guests arrive at Raghav Chadha's house ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra

10
Nation

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Karnataka CLP meeting today: Congress appoints Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Babaria as observers; Siddha leads CM race

Siddaramaiah is the only ex-CM in Karnataka besides Congress...

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed CBI director

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a perio...

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Delhi girl who left home after Class 12 result found dead in drain

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win