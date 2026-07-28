Himachal Govt amends 2013 Transfer Policy to avoid vacancies and ensure a full 3-years posting in tribal, hard, difficult areas

In a bid to ensure that government employees complete their three-year tenure in tribal, hard and difficult areas with complete sincerity, the Himachal Government has issued fresh guidelines to address ambiguities in the 2013 Transfer Policy.

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The Department of Personnel has issued fresh directives to remove ambiguities in the Comprehensive Guiding Principles, 2013, governing the transfer of government employees.

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The revised directions have been issued to ensure that every government employee -- whether a teacher, doctor, engineer, nurse or any other official -- completes the mandatory three-year tenure without prolonged absence or leave, irrespective of the reason.

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It has been observed that a majority of employees avoid postings in tribal, hard, difficult and most difficult areas, resulting in vacancies that adversely affect health, education and other essential services in these regions.

Most such areas are located in the tribal districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Pangi in Chamba, and the interior parts of Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur. Employees often remain absent by availing leave on various pretexts, including medical grounds and compelling family circumstances, resulting in local residents being deprived of government services.

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Under the revised 2013 Transfer Policy, it has now been specified that, to complete the mandatory three-year posting in tribal, hard and difficult areas, an employee must serve two winters and three summers at the place of posting. The provision aims to ensure that people living in these regions are not deprived of essential government services.

“In case any officer or employee remains on long leave for whatever reasons, this period of absence will be deducted and they will have to serve this period to complete the three-year posting in these tribal, hard, difficult and most difficult areas,” states the amended Para 16.1 of the Comprehensive Guiding Principles, 2013.

The government has also clarified that if an official has discharged duties in these areas as an additional charge on an intermittent basis, that tenure will neither be reckoned nor counted towards the qualifying three-year service. Such temporary additional charge will also not be considered for any benefit, concession, preference or incentive under the applicable policy, rules or instructions.

As per the amendments, efforts will be made, as far as possible, not to post officers or employees above the age of 55 years in tribal, hard, difficult and most difficult areas. However, this condition will not apply in cases of promotion.