Himachal Govt announces sops for employees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

The state government today took some pro-employees decisions, including major enhancement in house building allowance (HBA) and ex gratia to the families of the deceased employees.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today. The Cabinet approved the revision of the limit on the HBA for employees. The HBA will now be 25 times of the basic pay subject to the maximum of Rs 15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house/flat.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide the immediate ex gratia of Rs 55,000 and maximum of Rs 1.50 lakh to families of the regular employees and minimum of Rs 35,000 and maximum of Rs 1 lakh to families of the contract employees in the event of their death.

The Cabinet gave its nod to review the policy for felling of khair trees from private land to benefit farmers of the lower and mid areas of the district. Earlier, farmers had to wait for 10 years for felling a tree on his land. About 50,000 farmers in eight districts will benefit from this decision.

It also decided to enhance the validity period of HIMCARE health cards of 4,484 beneficiary families from one year to three years. The Cabinet also decided to open new Sanskrit college at Shingla in Rampur of Shimla district with a provision of Rs 5 crore. The Cabinet also decided to fill 10 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in Government College, Thural, in Kangra district.

It gave approval to hiring 16 checking vehicles for the Excise and Taxation Department for the implementation of the Excise Policy and strengthen the enforcement.

Expressing concern over the improper supply and quality of cement for MGNREGA works, the Cabinet told the Director, Industries, the Director, Rural Development, and the Managing Director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, to submit a report to the Chief Secretary within three days.

The Cabinet gave its approval in favour of the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation for the implementation/execution of the Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in Solan district.

The Cabinet expressed concern over the loss of 32 lives and a huge loss to property due to heavy rain. Six persons are still missing.

Tree felling policy to be reviewed