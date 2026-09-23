Himachal Govt approves bi-weekly eggs, fruits for students up to Class 8

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved provision of supplementary nutritional items twice a week along with mid-day meal for students from Nursery to Class 8, officials said on Wednesday.

For this purpose, the government has approved an amendment in the Mukhya Mantri Bal Paushtik Aahaar Yojna, aiming to further strengthen nutritional support provided to schoolchildren and promote health and well-being, they said.

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In a press statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Under the initiative, students will be provided a boiled egg or fresh fruit, preferably banana or apple, twice a week, preferably on Wednesday and Friday, according to the choice of students or their guardians.”

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Earlier, these items were served once a week.

According to the statement, the mid-day meal teacher-in-charge, with the assistance of cook-cum-helpers, will ensure implementation of the scheme at school level. The initiative will be monitored by principals, headmasters, centre head teachers, head teachers, school management committees (SMCs) and other supervisory authorities.

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“The items will be procured fresh from the local market at school level, with self-help groups, mahila mandals and SMCs also being involved wherever feasible,” it added.

The statement said the required budget will be allocated to block elementary education officers (BEEOs) through the treasury route on basis of student enrolment.

“The BEEOs will release funds to schools under their jurisdiction according to the number of students and the prescribed per-child rate on a quarterly basis. Schools would maintain separate records of expenditure and submit monthly and quarterly expenditure statements to the concerned BEEOs.

“The BEEOs will submit consolidated reports to the deputy directors of elementary education, who will further furnish district-wise reports to the Directorate of Elementary Education” the statement read.

The state government has also mandated strict attention to food safety and hygiene. Eggs and fruits must be fresh, clean, safe and of good quality and stored in hygienic conditions. Fruits will be properly cleaned and eggs properly boiled before distribution.

“Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines and norms would be followed in letter and spirit during procurement, storage, preparation and distribution of the supplementary nutrition items,” the statement read.

It further said effective monitoring, community participation and strict adherence to food safety standards would be integral to successful implementation of the initiative.

The chief minister directed departments concerned and field functionaries to ensure that fresh and quality nutritional items are provided to students while maintaining highest standards of hygiene, transparency and accountability.