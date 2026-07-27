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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt approves MSP of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples

Himachal Govt approves MSP of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples

HPMC to procure produce at assured prices; only registered farmers eligible under scheme

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:52 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the procurement of processing-grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples during 2026.

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A spokesperson for the Horticulture Department said on Monday that the scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers in the state. Procurement will be carried out through the HP Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). For apple procurement, HIMFED may also be associated, if required.

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The spokesperson said that under the scheme, processing-grade seedling, grafted and unripe Achari varieties of mangoes will be procured at Rs 12 per kg from July 15 to August 31, 2026. Mangoes will be procured and handled in recyclable plastic crates with a capacity of 20 kg. A total of 42 fruit collection centres will be opened across the state under the scheme.

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Similarly, processing-grade Kinnow, Malta and Sangtra will be procured at Rs 12 per kg, while Galgal will be procured at Rs 10 per kg. The procurement of citrus fruits will be undertaken from November 21, 2026, to February 15, 2027. Kinnow, Malta and Sangtra will be procured in recyclable plastic crates of 15 kg capacity, while Galgal will be procured in 40-kg gunny bags.

The spokesperson further informed that under the MIS, up to 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of c-grade apples will be procured at Rs 12 per kg from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Apples will be procured in 35-kg gunny bags. However, wherever available, preference will be given to recyclable plastic crates of 16 kg capacity for handling and transportation.

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Only apples with a diameter of more than 51 mm and meeting the prescribed quality standards will be accepted. Fruits that are rotten, windfallen, bird-damaged, severely diseased, insect-infested, shrivelled or treated with ethephon will not be accepted under the scheme.

The spokesperson said that only farmers registered on the HPMC MIS Portal will be eligible to sell their produce under the scheme.

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