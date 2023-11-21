Himachal Govt bans transfers from today

Shimla, November 20
The state government has decided to impose a complete ban on transfers from tomorrow. The Chief Secretary said that only such proposals of transfer may be processed that were strictly in consonance with circumstances provided under Para 8 of the Comprehensive Guiding Principles -2013 and approved by the Chief Minister.
