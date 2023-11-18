Himachal Govt committed to creating good biz environment: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today reiterated the government’s commitment to promote industries, foster entrepreneurship and create a conducive business environment in Himachal Pradesh.

Focus on sustainable growth The CII Himachal Pradesh Economic Summit was organised by the CII with a focus on sustainable growth and resilience and bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on innovative solutions and policies to a path towards economic recovery.

Speaking at inaugural session of the CII Himachal Pradesh Economic Summit here today, Chauhan highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and public-private partnerships in driving economic recovery and shared insights on the government’s initiatives to attract investments and boost sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and healthcare. Efforts are on to explore strategies and opportunities for revitalising the economy in the aftermath of recent challenges, he added.

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works Department, reiterated the government’s commitment to create resilient and sustainable infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the government’s efforts to attract investments, encourage public-private partnerships and promote the use of renewable energy sources in infrastructure projects.

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, underscored the British government’s dedication to aid economic development in the region and emphasised the significance of achieving net zero and fostering sustainable development.

R D Nazeem, Principal Secretary – Industries and Transport, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the state to foster investment and support skill development. He detailed the implementation of favourable policies and schemes aimed at attracting investments and boosting the growth of industries in Himachal Pradesh.

Gagan Kapoor, Chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh, pointed out the challenges faced by the industry. Sushil Suri, chairman and Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories Ltd, highlighted the potential of Himachal Pradesh in becoming a hub for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and emphasised the importance of sustainable practices and quality standards.

Discussions were held on the importance of skill development in bridging the gap between industry requirements and available talent.

