Himachal Govt cuts water cess on all hydel projects

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 29

Even as the issue of imposition of water cess on 175 hydel projects in Himachal is being contested in the court of law, the state government, in a bid placate the power producers, has considerably slashed the tariff.

The decision to reduce the water cess was taken at the Cabinet meeting last week. The Jal Shakti Department, which will be charging the water cess from the hydel projects, issued the notification of the reduced tariff yesterday.

“The water cess on hydropower generation has been fixed under Section 15(2) of the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess Hydro Power Generation Act, 2023 (Act 7 of 2023),” said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue). The court has asked the government to hold talks with the power producers for rationalisation of the tariff, which, they felt, was very high as compared to the other states who have imposed it.

The government is hoping to generate annual revenue of about Rs 2,000 crore from the imposition of the cess, which is already being charged by three other states — Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim.

The water cess has been reduced considerably as against the earlier tariff structure, both for the initial 12 years and period later than this. The order of tariff issued yesterday will supersede the earlier order issued by the Jal Shakti Department on February 16, 2023.

Despite more than 135 power projects registering with the Jal Shakti Department for imposing of water cess, the Union Ministry of Power had written a letter on April 25 earlier this year to all state governments and power companies like the NHPC and the NTPC to challenge the imposition of the cess by Himachal, while terming it illegal and unconstitutional.

Officials said, however, the NHPC, a government undertaking, had also registered for the water cess.

Expects Rs 2K cr revenue

  • The government is hoping to generate annual revenue of about Rs 2,000 crore from the imposition of the cess, which is already being charged by three other states - Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim
  • Out of the total 175 hydel projects in the state, more than 135 have already registered with the Jal Shakti Department with some moving court against the government decision

