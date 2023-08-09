Himachal govt delaying CUHP project: BJP

Dharamsala, August 8
The BJP has flayed the state government for failing to deposit Rs 30 crore with the Forest Department for transfer of land in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala to the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).
In a press release issued here, media co-incharge of BJP Sanjay Sharma said that the Congress party government was pursuing the politics of discrimination with Kangra.
He alleged that the work on the Dharamsala campus of the Central University, which has been pending for so many years, is also not being executed by the state government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus