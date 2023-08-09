Himachal govt delaying CUHP project: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 8

The BJP has flayed the state government for failing to deposit Rs 30 crore with the Forest Department for transfer of land in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala to the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

In a press release issued here, media co-incharge of BJP Sanjay Sharma said that the Congress party government was pursuing the politics of discrimination with Kangra.

He alleged that the work on the Dharamsala campus of the Central University, which has been pending for so many years, is also not being executed by the state government.

