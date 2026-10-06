Himachal Govt denotifies 100 government schools with zero enrolment
Around 900 zero enrolment schools have been denotified over the last few years
The officials have been asked to complete the necessary formalities related to the schools and submit a compliance report to the Directorate. File
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has denotified 100 government schools with zero enrolment. These include 77 primary and 23 middle schools. The Directorate of School Education has directed Deputy Directors to take action in accordance with the notification.
The officials have been asked to complete the necessary formalities related to the schools and submit a compliance report to the Directorate.
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The department has clarified that all record-related, administrative and other departmental formalities concerning the denotified schools must be completed as per the rules.
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With the latest orders, around 900 zero enrolment schools have been denotified over the last few years.
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