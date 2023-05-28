Himachal Govt denotifies 90 schools, 23 in Seraj alone

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

The state government today denotified 90 middle, high and senior secondary schools, including 23 in Seraj, which the previous BJP government had opened after April 1, 2022. These schools had a low student strength.

The government denotified 20 middle, 34 high secondary and 36 senior secondary schools. As per a notification issued by the Education Department, the criteria adopted for minimum enrollment in middle schools is 15 students, for high schools 20 and for senior secondary schools 25 students. The date for ascertaining enrollment for the winter-closing schools has been taken as March 31, 2023, and for summer-closing schools it is April 15.

Interestingly, of the 90 schools denotified, 23 (seven senior secondary, 12 high and four middle schools) are in the Seraj Assembly constituency represented by Jai Ram Thakur in Mandi district.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress government for denotifying over 900 government schools, health centres and other institutions that were opened by its government after April 1, 2022. The BJP accuses the Congress of resorting to political vendetta while the Congress defends the decision on the ground that these institutions were opened without making a budgetary provision and deployment of staff.