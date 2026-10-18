The Himachal Pradesh government has amended the Resident Doctors Policy, 2025, to facilitate the appointment of postgraduate (PG) doctors who have completed their post-graduation from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, New Delhi.

The appointments will take place against vacant posts of Senior Residents or Tutor Specialists in the state’s medical colleges.

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As per a notification issued by the Department of Medical Education, these appointments will be made on the basis of merit obtained in the MBBS and postgraduate examinations, without conducting any written tests or interviews. They will be made under the 33.33 per cent quota reserved for direct candidates, as notified by the state government on January 31 this year.

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A government spokesperson said that several significant initiatives were being taken to strengthen medical education, upgrade healthcare infrastructure and improve the overall healthcare delivery system.

The spokesperson further added that the government was committed to making quality healthcare more accessible to the public, while enhancing the capacity of medical institutions to deliver efficient and reliable services.

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He stressed that the latest amendment to the Resident Doctors Policy, 2025, is another step towards facilitating the appointment of qualified postgraduate doctors in Himachal’s medical colleges.

“This will help strengthen the availability of medical specialists and further support the government’s efforts to improve healthcare services and medical education in the state,” he added.