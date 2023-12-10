Himachal Govt failed to fulfil promises: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 9

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said his every effort was aimed at turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision -- of making India a developed nation -- into reality.

Anurag said this while addressing gatherings at various places, including Naleti in the Dehra constituency, Jolsapar in Nadaun constituency and Balh village in the Hamirpur constituency near here.

While speaking to media on the sidelines of a function, Anurag alleged that corruption and the Congress were two sides of a coin. He alleged that the money recovered from a Congress MP of Jharkhand had exposed the real face of that party. He said in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress had failed to fulfil its promises and misled people with fake guarantees.

While addressing the public, he said the Prime Minister had said that every person of the country was a VIP for him, who would be instrumental in making the country stand among the developed nations of the world by 2047.

He expressed gratitude towards Modi for talking to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes of his parliamentary constituency on video conferencing under the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra". He said the tour was an attempt to reach out to every person of society to provide him the benefits of government schemes. He said the Prime Minister had launched the Modi Guarantee Vahan programme in which mobile vans were creating awareness about welfare schemes of the Centre.

Anurag said in nine and half years' of Modi regime, special care was taken of weaker sections of society.

