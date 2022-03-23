Himachal Govt files report before High Court panel over loan notice to Una siblings

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 22

Expressing concern on the news item published in The Tribune under the headline “Covid-orphaned siblings get notice to pay loans” in the March 21 edition, the Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, sought a report from the Director, Women and Child Development, in this regard.

The Director filed the report yesterday to the Registrar (Rules) of the High Court, informing it that as per the report of the District Child Protection Officer, Una, the parents of the children had taken a loan of Rs 1,83,000 from the Co-Operative Society Badhera, Una, but could not repay it. In his report, the Director said the department would take up the issue with the society to arrive at an agreement regarding the overdue loan.

The co-operative society had started sending notice to the children for repayment of the loan, but the siblings were helpless. It was further mention in the news that both children had a separate BPL ration card, but they had not been included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Apart from this, it was also mentioned in the report about the steps taken by the department for their welfare.

It further revealed that both were covered under the Foster Care Programme and a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per child per month was being given from the state government’s budget in addition to the foster care assistance of Rs 2,500 per child per month as provided under the scheme. It was further mentioned that the District Child Protection Officer, Una, would ensure the coverage of these children under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

After perusing it, the Juvenile Justice Committee has further directed the Director to inform the committee about the further progress in the matter.