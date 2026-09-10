Himachal govt finalises dress code for student uniform, colour scheme for CBSE schools

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing quality education in schools and ensuring that students have access to quality educational facilities closer home.

A meeting of the education department regarding the finalisation of dress codes for teachers, uniforms for students and the colour scheme for buildings of CBSE schools was held here under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

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It was decided that the dress code for teachers would be neat, formal, modest and professional, with minimal accessories. Teachers will also be required to wear their identity cards while on duty.

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Students of the CBSE schools will have a distinct uniform based on a green colour scheme. The female teachers of these schools will wear a light lilac purple dress while male teachers will wear light blue trousers and shirts. The buildings of these schools will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades.

The state government has already released Rs 80 crore for the development of necessary infrastructure in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers.

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Sukhu said an additional Rs 5 crore would also be released for these schools to further improve the educational environment and ensure that students receive quality education at their doorstep.