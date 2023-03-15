Himachal Govt gets time for Manikaran case report

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 14

The High Court has granted four weeks’ time to the state government to file fresh status report on the issue of ruckus created by tourists at Manali, Manikaran and Bilaspur.

The matter was listed yesterday before a Division Bench. During the course of hearing the Advocate General Anup Rattan submitted the status report before the court and informed about the steps taken by the state authorities in this regard. It was further informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The court, on the request of the Advocate General, granted time to him for filing fresh latest status report. The court passed this order on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) based on news items published in various newspapers, including The Tribune, on March 7.

On the last date of hearing, the court treated these news items as PIL. It has been reported in the media that the tourists from Punjab created ruckus at Manali’s green tax barrier on March 5.

The report said tourists from Punjab went on a rampage at Manikaran. A riot-like situation was witnessed at Manikaran on the night of March 6 as over 100 hooligans rampaged through the town. Five persons sustained injuries in the incident.