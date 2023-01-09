Himachal Govt has created regional imbalance, says ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 8

Former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, in a statement issued today, said that the new Congress government had created regional imbalance in the state after its Cabinet expansion.

Jai Ram Thakur said the government had made 13 appointments. These include seven Cabinet ministers and six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries. Out of these appointments, eight have been made from Shimla parliamentary constituency which has created regional imbalance of power in the state.

Former CM said that appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries was a financial burden on the state. The state government was planning to raise an additional loan of Rs 3000 crore. It seems that the loan was being raised to give plum postings to its leaders rather than thinking of the common people. Former Chief Minister said that the state was already reeling under loan of Rs 74,622 crores. It is going to mount to Rs 77,622 crores after the new government takes fresh loan of Rs 3,000 crores. Instead of being frugal, the government was burdening the people by making appointments of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, he alleged.

Former CM also criticised the state government for increasing VAT on diesel. The increase in VAT would hit the common people as it would increase prices of essential commodities in the state. Small farmers, truckers of the state and the industry would be hit.

