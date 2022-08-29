Himachal govt has ignored Gujjars, says Mahasabha

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 28

The All India Gujjar Mahasabha, Himachal Pradesh, has criticised the state government for neglecting the minority community that constitutes around five per cent of the total population of the state.

Sheru Dharwalia, chief spokesperson for the mahasabha, said in a statement issued here yesterday that the government had not convened even one meeting of the State Gujjar Welfare Board and the Haj Committee that it had constituted over four years ago.

