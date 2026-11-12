Himachal Govt institutions to buy milk from cooperatives

A government spokesperson said the initiative aimed at strengthening the cooperative dairy sector, providing an assured market to thousands of dairy farmers and enhancing their income through institutional procurement.

Besides Milkfed, four dairy cooperatives — Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch, Namhol, Bilaspur district; Gau Amrit Dugdh Utpadak Society, Paplota, Solan district; Kehloor Milk Producer Cooperative Society, Namhol, Bilaspur district; and Amrit Dhara Dairy Cooperative Society, Darlaghat, Solan district — would also benefit from the initiative.

The arrangement would provide a stable institutional market to local milk producers, strengthen dairy cooperatives and promote rural employment and economic growth. It would also encourage dairy farming as a sustainable source of livelihood and contribute towards making the state’s rural economy self-reliant.

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The spokesperson said Milkfed was implementing dairy development activities across 11 districts and procuring milk through 799 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies, catering to 55,300 milk producers.

The government is providing what it describes as the highest minimum support price for milk in the country to support farmers engaged in dairy farming.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to strengthening the rural economy by ensuring remunerative returns and assured market access to farmers and milk producers.

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He said dairy farming had tremendous potential to further increase the income of rural households, particularly that of small and marginal farmers, women and unemployed youth.