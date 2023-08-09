Himachal Govt may extend Sanan panel term by 2 months

Tribune News Service

The state government is likely to extend the term of the Sanan committee constituted for the creation of a new recruitment body for Class III posts and service by two months till October 4. It is to submit its interim report to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 10.

The government had constituted the committee headed by retired bureaucrat Deepak Sanan to examine the possibility and recommend the setting up of a new recruitment body to replace the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) at Hamirpur. The government had wound up the HPSSC following cases of paper leak involving staff posted there coming to light.

The three months’ tenure of the committee for preparing its recommendations for the establishment of a recruitment body had ended on July 4. “The committee will submit its interim report to the Chief Minister on August 10. However, the final report is still in the process of being formulated and can take some more time,” said a senior official. The Chief Minister had said that the new recruitment body would ensure a transparent, fair and impartial selection process.

Resentment has been brewing among the youth following delay in the declaration of the results of the written examination held earlier and holding of interviews. The educated unemployed youth have on a number of occasions staged protests outside the Secretariat and also met the Chief Minister for the early conduct of entrance exams for various posts.

The core objective of the committee is to simply and reduce redundancy in the multiple examination process. Maintaining impartiality and ensuring integrity of the whole process while keeping it fiscally prudent will also remain a priority of the committee.

The Sanan committee is likely to make recommendations after considering international practices while ensuring examinations for merit-based selections. The committee will also refer to advanced methods and technologies being adopted by other progressive states to ensure complete transparency and eliminating any doubt, whatsoever, in the recruitment process.

