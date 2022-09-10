Himachal Govt misusing funds for BJP functions: Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh today said that the state government was misusing public funds for holding functions associated with ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’.

Vikramaditya, while addressing mediapersons here, said that taxpayers’ money was being used for holding political functions. A budget of Rs 50 crore had been allocated for these functions. Around Rs 25 lakh was being spent on erecting waterproof tents, he added.

He accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of trying to divide the people of the state on the lines of caste, region and language. “The Chief Minister is mistaken that crowds of beneficiaries that are being ferried to these functions will translate into votes,” he said.

He said that the ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’ made no mention of the contributions of freedom fighters, first Chief Minister of Himachal Dr YS Parmar and other Chief Ministers like Shanta Kumar, PK Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh. He added that local Congress MLAs were not invited to these functions.

He alleged Cabinet meetings were being held every three days and announcements were being made without necessary approval and financial outlays.

