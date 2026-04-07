icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt moves to raise Rs 900-crore loan

Himachal Govt moves to raise Rs 900-crore loan

article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Advertisement

With the start of the 2026–27 financial year, the Himachal Pradesh Government has moved to raise a Rs 900 crore loan to support its development expenditure and manage mounting fiscal pressures. A notification issued by the Finance Department confirms that the loan will carry a 10-year tenure, with repayment scheduled by April 8, 2036. The borrowing has been cleared by the Centre under Article 293(3) of the Constitution, a mandatory provision for state borrowings.

Advertisement

The decision comes at a time when the state’s fiscal position is under acute strain. The Centre’s move to discontinue the annual Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which contributed roughly Rs 800-900 crore to Himachal’s finances, has significantly tightened the state’s revenue stream. This has forced the government to increasingly depend on borrowings to meet both development needs and committed liabilities.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has repeatedly flagged the looming financial crisis, arguing that Himachal’s structural limitations make it inherently dependent on external support. The situation has worsened to the extent that, for the first time, the state has presented a reduced annual Budget. The 2026-27 budget is Rs 3,586 crore lower than the previous year, reflecting a cautious fiscal approach amid declining resources.

Advertisement

In a signal of austerity, the government has also announced a temporary deferment of up to 30 per cent in salaries of the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and senior officers for six months.

The broader fiscal picture remains concerning. Himachal’s debt has climbed to Rs 1.04 lakh crore, while committed expenditures — salaries, pensions, interest payments and grants — consume nearly 80 per cent of total spending. This leaves only about 20 per cent available for developmental activities, severely limiting the state’s growth capacity.

Advertisement

Further complicating matters, the Centre has imposed caps on the state’s borrowing limits as well as on funding under externally aided projects in key sectors such as tourism, forestry and Jal Shakti, tightening the fiscal space even more.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts