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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt moves to take over Dhaulasidh project

Himachal Govt moves to take over Dhaulasidh project

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a meeting in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the Power Department to file an affidavit in court for taking over the 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project being constructed by SJVN on the Beas.

Presiding over a meeting of the Power Department, Sukhu said the state government was ready to pay the first instalment towards the project cost to facilitate its takeover in the interest of Himachal Pradesh. He said the government would not compromise on the interests of the people and was committed to protecting the state’s resources and wealth.

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The Chief Minister said earnest efforts were also being made to take over the Luhri and Sunni hydro power projects from SJVN.

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Reviewing various under-construction power projects, Sukhu directed officials to expedite their execution in a time-bound manner so that the people could derive maximum benefit from the state’s hydro potential.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the 450-MW Shong Tong Power Project would become fully operational by September next year after commissioning of its remaining three turbines. A power purchase agreement would also be signed with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited for the electricity generated by the project.

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Sukhu also reviewed the progress of the 66-KV transmission line from Pooh to Samdo and Samdo to Kaza and directed officials to accelerate its construction.

The Chief Minister further reviewed the 2-MW Rangrik solar power project, equipped with a 1-MWh battery energy storage system. He directed officials to make the project operational before snowfall and ensure that it continued functioning through the winter to provide uninterrupted power supply to the area.

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