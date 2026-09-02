DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt moves to tighten screws on varsity appointments, funds

Himachal Govt moves to tighten screws on varsity appointments, funds

New Bill mandates HPPSC-based hiring, greater state oversight on pay and posts

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:44 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania conducts the proceedings of the House on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The state government on Tuesday introduced the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, proposing sweeping changes in the recruitment system and financial governance of state universities to enforce greater discipline, transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation seeks to bring all teaching and non-teaching appointments under the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog, as applicable, in accordance with the relevant laws.

Advertisement

Teaching posts will be filled through direct recruitment by the HPPSC, based on the qualifications, standards and selection procedures prescribed by the University Grants Commission.

Advertisement

The Bill also proposes a significant change in the composition of the Finance Committees of state universities, making the Secretary (Finance) to the state government their head. The move is aimed at giving the government greater oversight over decisions having financial implications.

Under the proposed amendments, matters relating to the creation, upgradation and filling of posts, framing or amendment of recruitment and promotion rules and revision of pay, allowances and other service conditions of employees will have to be placed before the Finance Committee.

Advertisement

The recommendations of the committee will subsequently be considered by the Executive Council or Board of the concerned university. The university body will then forward the recommendations, along with its own views, to the state government for consideration and approval.

The proposed amendments will cover Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Sardar Patel University, Mandi; Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Atal Medical and Research University; and the state’s universities of agriculture and horticulture.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the amendments had been necessitated by instances of financial mismanagement and lack of financial discipline that had come to the government’s notice.

He said the measures were intended to strengthen financial oversight, ensure transparency and accountability, promote merit-based recruitment and ensure proper utilisation of government grants provided to universities for academic, research and administrative activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts