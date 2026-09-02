Himachal Govt moves to tighten screws on varsity appointments, funds

The state government on Tuesday introduced the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, proposing sweeping changes in the recruitment system and financial governance of state universities to enforce greater discipline, transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

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The proposed legislation seeks to bring all teaching and non-teaching appointments under the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog, as applicable, in accordance with the relevant laws.

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Teaching posts will be filled through direct recruitment by the HPPSC, based on the qualifications, standards and selection procedures prescribed by the University Grants Commission.

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The Bill also proposes a significant change in the composition of the Finance Committees of state universities, making the Secretary (Finance) to the state government their head. The move is aimed at giving the government greater oversight over decisions having financial implications.

Under the proposed amendments, matters relating to the creation, upgradation and filling of posts, framing or amendment of recruitment and promotion rules and revision of pay, allowances and other service conditions of employees will have to be placed before the Finance Committee.

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The recommendations of the committee will subsequently be considered by the Executive Council or Board of the concerned university. The university body will then forward the recommendations, along with its own views, to the state government for consideration and approval.

The proposed amendments will cover Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Sardar Patel University, Mandi; Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Atal Medical and Research University; and the state’s universities of agriculture and horticulture.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the amendments had been necessitated by instances of financial mismanagement and lack of financial discipline that had come to the government’s notice.

He said the measures were intended to strengthen financial oversight, ensure transparency and accountability, promote merit-based recruitment and ensure proper utilisation of government grants provided to universities for academic, research and administrative activities.