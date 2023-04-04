Himachal Govt mulls setting up doppler radar stations in tribal areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

The state government is mulling setting up two doppler radar stations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts for weather forecast.

The radar stations will enhance the system to predict future weather trends while alerting meteorologists about upcoming precipitation, storms or severe weather events.

A government spokesperson said two doppler radar stations were recently established at Jot in Chamba district and Murari Devi in Mandi district. “These stations can generate scientific data on the severity of weather for a radius of 100 km each. Two more doppler radar stations will enable coverage for the whole state and facilitate timely forecast,” the spokesperson added.

The doppler radar technology will enable meteorologists to accurately forecast the arrival of precipitation along with the location, intensity and severity of bad weather and to highlight whether there’s a high or low probability of danger to life and property.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the matter of setting up these new doppler radar stations had been raised with the Union Government and the process to set up the stations was in advanced stage.

“Apart from setting up doppler radar stations, the government is also focusing on establishing high-tech seismic observatory-cum-data analysis centres in Kangra and Hamirpur districts with the help of the Union Government. The observatory and data analysis centres will aid in the early detection and warning of earthquakes, which can potentially save lives and minimise damages,” said the spokesperson.