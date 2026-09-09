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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt offers 24 rooms at guesthouses to public at reduced tariff of Rs 3,000

Himachal Govt offers 24 rooms at guesthouses to public at reduced tariff of Rs 3,000

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi. Photo: Tribune file
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The state government has reduced the tariff of about 24 rooms at its guesthouses in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Shimla from Rs 4,000 to Rs 3,000 per day with immediate effect. Of the total, seven rooms each are in the Himachal Bhawan, New Delhi, and at Willy’s Park, Shimla, six in the Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, and four in the Himachal Sadan, New Delhi.

As per a notification issued by Ashish Singhmar, Secretary (General Administration Department), the government has fixed a tariff of Rs 3,000 per room per day, inclusive of all taxes, for 24 rooms at these guesthouses, in partial modification of the government notification issued on April 18, 2026. “The rooms will now be available for online booking by applicants through the HimAtithi portal. The booking window for these rooms will open three days before the intended date of stay,” it adds.

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The notification states that people can book these rooms by making payments via UPI, net banking, debit cards or via credit cards and the booking will be confirmed only after the payment of the full room tariff in advance.

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The notification states that a 10 per cent of the tariff will be deducted if a confirmed booking is cancelled more than 24 hours before the check-in time. However, no refund will be provided if the booking is cancelled within 24 hours of the check-in time. Also, the full amount will be refunded if the booking is cancelled by the General Administration Department. The revised tariff and booking arrangements will come into force with immediate effect.

On April 18, the state government had notified these rooms for booking by the general public through the HimAtithi portal for Rs 4,000 per room per day, including all taxes. However, the notification could not be made functional due to the lack of required technical provisions. With the required technical arrangements now in place, the government has decided to open these rooms for online booking by charging Rs 3,000 per room per day. Rest of the rooms will be offered at Rs 1,200 per day.

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