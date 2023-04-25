Himachal Govt orders transfer of 16 IAS, 16 HAS officers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

In a major administrative reshuffle, the government today ordered the transfer and posting of 16 IAS and 16 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers.

Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has been shifted to Sirmaur.

Rahul Kumar, presently posted as Chief Executive Officer, HIMURJA, has been posted Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner in place of Khmita, who has been posted as DC, Sirmaur. DC Sirmaur RK Gautam has been posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Mission Director, National Health Mission, will continue to hold the post of Managing Director (MD), HPMC, and Project Director, HP Horticulture Development Society. Lalit Jain, Director Environment, Science and Technology, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA). Jain replaces Richa Verma, who has been posted as Director, Land Records.

Gopal Chand, Director (Personnel and Finance), has been posted as Director, Urban Development. He will also hold the additional charge of CEO cum MD, Shimla Smart City Ltd.

Rajeshwar Goel, Director Vigilance cum Special Secretary (Home and Vigilance), has been given additional charge of MD, State Civil Supplies Corporation. DC Rana has been posted as Special Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), besides holding the charge of Director Environment, Science and Technology and Member Secretary of State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Shubh Karan Singh, Special Secretary (Technical Education), has been given additional charge of CEO, HIMURJA. Zaffar Iqbal, ADC Solan, has been posted as Commissioner of Solan Municipal Corporation.

Dr Amit Kumar, Director, Personnel and Finance, HP Power Corporation, has been given additional charge of Director (Personnel and Finance) HP State Electricity Board.

Abhishek Verma, ADC, Kaza, has been posted as MD of HP General Industries Corporation. Verma will be replaced by Rahul Jain, SDM, Sarkaghat. Ajay Kumar Yadav, Resident Commissioner, Pangi has been posted as ADC, Solan. He will be replaced by Ritika, SDM, Mandi.

The government also ordered the postings of 16 HAS officers, majority of whom are SDM level officers.

New postings for 2 IPS, 24 HPS officers

The govt also ordered the postings of two IPS and 24 Himachal Police Service (HPS) officers. Mayank Chaudhary, Kangra ASP, has been posted as Lahaul-Spiti SP in place of Manav Verma, who has been posted as AIG, Police Headquarters.