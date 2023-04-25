 Himachal Govt orders transfer of 16 IAS, 16 HAS officers : The Tribune India

Himachal Govt orders transfer of 16 IAS, 16 HAS officers

Himachal Govt orders transfer of 16 IAS, 16 HAS officers

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

In a major administrative reshuffle, the government today ordered the transfer and posting of 16 IAS and 16 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers.

Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has been shifted to Sirmaur.

Rahul Kumar, presently posted as Chief Executive Officer, HIMURJA, has been posted Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner in place of Khmita, who has been posted as DC, Sirmaur. DC Sirmaur RK Gautam has been posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Mission Director, National Health Mission, will continue to hold the post of Managing Director (MD), HPMC, and Project Director, HP Horticulture Development Society. Lalit Jain, Director Environment, Science and Technology, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA). Jain replaces Richa Verma, who has been posted as Director, Land Records.

Gopal Chand, Director (Personnel and Finance), has been posted as Director, Urban Development. He will also hold the additional charge of CEO cum MD, Shimla Smart City Ltd.

Rajeshwar Goel, Director Vigilance cum Special Secretary (Home and Vigilance), has been given additional charge of MD, State Civil Supplies Corporation. DC Rana has been posted as Special Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), besides holding the charge of Director Environment, Science and Technology and Member Secretary of State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Shubh Karan Singh, Special Secretary (Technical Education), has been given additional charge of CEO, HIMURJA. Zaffar Iqbal, ADC Solan, has been posted as Commissioner of Solan Municipal Corporation.

Dr Amit Kumar, Director, Personnel and Finance, HP Power Corporation, has been given additional charge of Director (Personnel and Finance) HP State Electricity Board.

Abhishek Verma, ADC, Kaza, has been posted as MD of HP General Industries Corporation. Verma will be replaced by Rahul Jain, SDM, Sarkaghat. Ajay Kumar Yadav, Resident Commissioner, Pangi has been posted as ADC, Solan. He will be replaced by Ritika, SDM, Mandi.

The government also ordered the postings of 16 HAS officers, majority of whom are SDM level officers.

New postings for 2 IPS, 24 HPS officers

The govt also ordered the postings of two IPS and 24 Himachal Police Service (HPS) officers. Mayank Chaudhary, Kangra ASP, has been posted as Lahaul-Spiti SP in place of Manav Verma, who has been posted as AIG, Police Headquarters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

5
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

6
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

7
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

8
Jalandhar

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

10
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Five POs land in police net

Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

39-yr-old man beaten to death, two arrested

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

19 candidates allotted symbols

Shot in the arm for AAP as Cong's Raipur, BJP's Kaler join party

Biker killed in phagwara village

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide

City lad summits 2 peaks in Nepal