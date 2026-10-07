Himachal Govt overrules Nauni varisty VC, restores Registrar

In a setback to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja, Horticulture Secretary on Tuesday withdrew the VC’s order divesting Registrar Siddhartha Acharya of his powers and directed officials to recognise him as the university’s Registrar.

In orders issued on Tuesday evening, the Secretary also directed that files, records and other official material withdrawn from Acharya following the VC’s order a day earlier be restored to him.

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The Secretary said the university is governed by the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, under which the Registrar is appointed by the state government under Section 30(2).

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He further clarified that Section 25(7) permits the Vice-Chancellor to exercise emergency powers only in matters where such powers are not otherwise vested. Such emergency powers, he said, cannot be used to make appointments to any position or assignment or remove an incumbent from any post.

While examining the VC’s order, the Secretary observed that the statutory office of Registrar cannot be rendered functionally vacant or transferred to another officer except in accordance with the Act and lawful orders of the competent authority.

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Earlier in the day, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) Association sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary, terming the VC’s order “unconstitutional”. The association alleged that action against the officer for complying with government directions amounted to an attempt to bypass state oversight.

Association president Shrawan Manta said the move was demoralising and reflected a breakdown of governance. The association demanded immediate quashing of the VC’s order, disciplinary action against him for allegedly exceeding his jurisdiction and protection of state-cadre officers holding statutory posts.

Acharya, who resumed functioning from his office, told The Tribune that the VC had directed his support staff to send some files to DP Sharma, who was appointed Registrar by the VC on Monday evening. Thanking the state government for restoring the sanctity of the statutory post, Acharya said he met university staff and students in his office on Tuesday.

Another Nauni faculty member gets show-cause notice

Dr Subhash Sharma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Soil Sciences at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly acting in an “aggressive and intimidating manner” outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on October 5.

According to the notice issued by the Registrar today, Sharma allegedly accompanied four other faculty members who attempted to enter the VC’s office forcibly, pushing security personnel despite being asked not to do so. He has also been accused of using unparliamentary language against the Vice-Chancellor during the altercation outside the office.

Sharma has been given seven days to submit a written explanation, failing which the matter will be placed before the competent authority for disciplinary action. He is the fifth faculty member to receive a notice in the past two days.

Scientists’ forum slams notices, action against staff

Meanwhile, resenting the growing confrontation at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Agriculture Scientists Forum (AGF) today expressed concern over notices issued to five scientists for attending a Governor’s programme and action reportedly initiated against students and faculty over institutional issues.