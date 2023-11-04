Himachal Govt owes hospitals Rs 200 crore under Him Care scheme: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 3

The BJP has flayed the Congress government in the state for not paying the dues of hospitals under the Him Care Scheme.

State BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a press note issued here today, said that the previous BJP government had provided health facilities to people under schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Him Care. “Ever since the Congress came to power in the state, the government has obstructed these schemes repeatedly. At present, the government has more than Rs 200 crore dues payable to various hospitals of the state,” he alleged.

He said, “The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide better health services in the state. Till now, it has not started a new health scheme

Sharma claimed that private hospitals were shying away from treating people saying that when the government was not paying them under the scheme, how would they provide services. “Government and private hospitals are alleging that under the Him Care scheme, the state has to pay empanelled hospitals within the stipulated time for the treatment of card holder patients. The hospitals are not being paid and so they are facing problems in treating patients covered under the scheme,” he added.

He said that the Congress government was making an excuse that under the Him Care Scheme, the hospitals were sending claims of about Rs 35 crore per month, which were much more than received earlier. “It was just an excuse and the agenda of the government was to harass people,” he alleged.

Sharma said, “There are about 278 hospitals registered under the Him Care Scheme in the state. It is only in these hospitals that the beneficiaries covered under the scheme get treatment. During the stint of the previous BJP government, 4.85 lakh patients were treated under the scheme and the government had spent Rs 549.70 crore on it. Besides, 1.47 lakh patients were treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central Government and Rs 196 crore was spent on it.

He said, “The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to provide better health services in the state. Till now, it has not started a new health scheme while the public health schemes started by the previous BJP government are on the verge of closure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should review the health schemes started in public interest and work to provide better services to poor people.”

