Himachal Govt penalised Rs 10K for filing ‘frivolous’ case

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 24

The state should act as a model litigant and should not put forth frivolous, vexatious and technical contentions to obstruct the path of justice. The HP High Court held this while rejecting an appeal of the state government for continuing litigation for a meager amount of Rs 2,500.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel imposed Rs 10,000 as cost on the state.

The government extended the service of the respondent employee for one year from June 1, 2013, to May 31, 2014. As per the notification, such extension would not entitle him to any additional increment/additional financial benefits, except the last pay drawn on May 31, 2013.

A single Judge Bench had allowed his petition and directed the government to pay him annual increments along with all consequential benefits. The state had assailed the order before the Division Bench, which rejected its appeal and observed, “It is not in dispute that the increment in question has a small value of Rs 2,500, which will put financial burden that would have warranted the filing of the appeal.”