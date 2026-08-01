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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal govt prioritising roads, water and power in Dhami: Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal govt prioritising roads, water and power in Dhami: Vikramaditya Singh

Minister says Rs 51 crore has been approved for development works in the Dhami-Halog subdivision, announces upgrade of Dhami Civil Hospital and expansion of public transport services

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:48 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Vikramaditya Singh. File photo
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh here today said that the state government is focusing on improving roads, drinking water facilities and electricity in the Dhami area under the Shimla (Urban) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

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He was addressing a public grievance redressal programme at the Mini Secretariat in Dhami, where 67 problems and demands were presented by various panchayats and local residents. Of these, 28 were resolved on the spot with the cooperation of officials from the concerned departments, while directions were issued to expedite the resolution of the remaining issues.

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Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state government has approved approximately Rs 51 crore for the overall development of all the panchayats in the Dhami-Halog subdivision of the Public Works Department. “This amount will be used for road construction, drinking water supply, addressing low voltage issues, and other development projects in the Panchayat areas.”

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