Himachal govt puts price floor on key drug ingredients to curb cheap imports

In a decisive move to safeguard the domestic pharmaceutical ecosystem, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended import conditions for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), introducing a minimum import price (MIP) regime for potassium clavulanate and key intermediates. The notification, issued late last evening by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), seeks to counter predatory pricing by overseas suppliers, particularly from China, and restore a level playing field for Indian manufacturers.