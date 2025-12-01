DT
Himachal govt puts price floor on key drug ingredients to curb cheap imports

Move aims to protect Indian pharma units from low-cost Chinese APIs

Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
The government has imposed a Minimum Import Price on potassium clavulanate and key intermediates till November 2026 to curb cheap imports that were undercutting Indian API makers. File

In a decisive move to safeguard the domestic pharmaceutical ecosystem, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended import conditions for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), introducing a minimum import price (MIP) regime for potassium clavulanate and key intermediates. The notification, issued late last evening by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), seeks to counter predatory pricing by overseas suppliers, particularly from China, and restore a level playing field for Indian manufacturers.

